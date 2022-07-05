Karnataka: Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi alias Chandrasekhar Guruji was stabbed to death by two unidentified people at The President Hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday, reports news agency ANI. His body has been shifted to KIMS Hospital.Also Read - Congress Supporter Threatens Self Immolation During Protest Against ACB Raids on Party MLA

Some people called him to lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him and suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case and are searching for accused: Police Commissioner

More details into the matter are awaited.