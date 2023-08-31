Home

Karnataka

Chaos, Confusion Among Passengers as Bengaluru Airport Postpones International Operations At T2

Chaos, Confusion Among Passengers as Bengaluru Airport Postpones International Operations At T2

The Bangalore International Airport Limited further stated that after consulting all regulatory authorities, it will release a firm date for the transition of international operations on Friday.

The Bengaluru airport said the last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers.

Bengaluru: Air passengers at the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) expressed concern and were confused after the airport postponed the commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 scheduled for 31 August. In a last-minute change, the airport in a statement said the international operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice.

Trending Now

“The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed,” the airport said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

You may like to read

The airport further stated that after consulting all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for the transition of international operations tomorrow.

“The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice,” the airport added.

In the meantime, the IndiGo Airlines which was the first airline to start international operations in T2 also issued a statement, saying “All scheduled domestic and international flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1, Bengaluru. Please stay tuned for further updates”.

Notably, the air passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru were the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal. And IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.

Is the air india shift to T2 done or is that also postponed — Gautam (@gmahtaney) August 30, 2023

The airport further added that it regrets the move and has requested all international passengers to reach out to their respective airlines for more information.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this decision and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work towards creating the best possible travel experience for our passengers. We request all International passengers to reach out to their respective airlines for any further information,” the BIAL said in the statement.

The new Terminal 2 at the Bengaluru airport will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 International and 2 Indian). And to enhance accessibility to T2 perminal, an additional 4.4 KM-long access road called the ‘Terminal Boulevard’ was inaugurated earlier this year.

This Terminal Boulevard connects to T2 departures and arrivals, providing a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Apart from this, complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2 for passenger convenience.

Located at the eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 has been built over 255,661 square metres of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES