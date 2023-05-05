Chikmagalur Assembly Election 2023: BJP’s CT Ravi To Face Old Friend-Turned Foe Thammaiah To Retain Seat

Home

Karnataka

Chikmagalur Assembly Election 2023: Chikmagalur Assembly constituency falls under the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. C T Ravi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat in 2018 with a margin of 26314 votes against Shankar B L of the Indian National Congress.

Chikmagalur will witness Thimmashetty from JD(S), H.D. Thammaiah from Congress, who joined the grand old party on being denied the ticket by the BJP and sitting BJP MLA CT Ravi contesting against each other for the upcoming Karnataka Elections which will commence on May 10 and the result for which will be declared on May 13.

Right from 1972, Chikkamagaluru Assembly constituency has been a Congress stronghold, with an unbroken chain of victories barring a loss to the Janata Party in 1983. The stranglehold of the Congress on the constituency was broken in 2004 by CT Ravi, former minister and current national general secretary of the BJP. Ravi has won four consecutive terms since then.

There are a total of 2,08,432 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,04,357 are male, 1,03,937 female and 23 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.49 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%

