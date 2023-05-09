Home

Chitradurga Assembly Election 2023: It’s A Prestige Battle Between BJP And Congress

Karnataka: With the stakes being high in the mega battle of ballots, the major political parties in contention–the BJP, Congress and JD(S)–have made a strong pitch to boost their electoral prospects. The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), which is in power in Punjab and Delhi, has also fielded candidates. The Chitradurga Assembly constituency will witness Raghu Achar from JD(S) vs K.C. Veerendra from INC vs G H Thippareddy from BJP for the upcoming Karnataka Elections. Chitradurga Assembly Constituency falls under the Chitradurga Lok sabha constituency.

The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. Chitradurga comes under Chitradurga district of Karnataka State. In 2018, G H Thippareddy of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating K.c.veerendra (pappy) of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 32985 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate A Narayanaswamy won from Chitradurga Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 80178 votes by defeating B N Chandrappa of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency.

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: Key Details

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

