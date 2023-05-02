Home

Karnataka

Chopper Carrying DK Shivakumar Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing In Bengaluru

Chopper Carrying DK Shivakumar Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing In Bengaluru

In the impact of the crash, the helicopter's windscreen broke into pieces. The chopper had to make an emergency landing at the HAL airport.

Chopper Carrying DK Shivakumar Makes Emergency Landing In Bengaluru After Bird Hits Glass Of Cockpit

Bengaluru: A chopper carrying Congress leader DK Shivakumar made emergency landing in Bengaluru on Tuesday after bird hits glass of the cockpit. The incident happened when the Congress leader was on his way to Mulbagal in Kolar district to attend a public meeting.

The chopper flew from Jakkur airport in Bengaluru but was hit by a kite, sources close to Shivakumar told PTI.

You may like to read

In the impact of the crash, the helicopter’s windscreen broke into pieces. The chopper had to make an emergency landing at the HAL airport.

Along with Shivakumar and the pilot, a journalist of a Kannada news channel who was interviewing him, was inside the helicopter. Shivakumar, the crew and others in the helicopter are all safe, they said.

“While on our way to Mulbagal, our helicopter met with an accident, in which my fellow passengers were injured. Thanks to the wishes of all Kannadigas, I am safe, and I thank the pilot for his quick response in making an emergency landing. Travelling to Mulbagal by road now,” DK Shivakumar tweeted.

Shivakumar Has Assets Worth Rs 1,414 Crore

The family of DK Shivakumar has total assets of Rs 1,414 crore, this was revealed as Shivakumar filed his nomination papers last month from the Kanakapura seat. As per the affidavit filed by the Congress leader, he has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1,214 crore, while his wife Usha Shivakumar has total assets of Rs 153.3 crore.

EC Reviews Karnataka Elections

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Election Commission held a video conference with the officials to review the election arrangements, law and order condition in the state. The video conference was held with Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police, Nodal Police Officers, Nodal Officer CAPF and senior officials from enforcement agencies including Coast Guard, NCB, Income tax, etc of Karnataka and border states of Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the ECI stated.

During the review meeting, CEC Rajiv Kumar directed state teams to enhance vigilance on the state borders. He specifically emphasized the need for vigil over the 185 Interstate check posts across the six neighbouring States, to ensure no cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs, or freebies takes place.

The CEC further directed the officials to keep a strict watch over social media for any violations and fake narratives vitiating the election atmosphere. He also urged the officials to raise the bar further on voter turnout, gender, youth and urban electors participation.

On March 29, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Karnataka. The polling of votes will take place on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.