Civic Apathy Continues in Bengaluru as Another Road Caves in After Pipeline Work, Third Such Incident In a Week

Bengaluru/Karnataka: A portion of Mahalakshmi Layout main road in Bengaluru caved in two days after it was asphalted after pipeline work. This is the third such incident in a week. On January 12, a

Bengaluru/Karnataka: A portion of Mahalakshmi Layout main road in Bengaluru caved in two days after it was asphalted after pipeline work. This is the third such incident in a week. On January 12, a biker who was passing through the site of a metro construction was left injured after a portion of a road caved in at Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru.

Prior to that a woman and her 2-year-old son lost their lives after a metro pillar collapsed on them, leading to massive outrage in the city against the Namma metro and the state government. The deceased Tejaswini (25) and Vihan (2) had suffered major head injuries and succumbed due to severe bleeding.

The grandfather of the deceased child stated that he got a call but could not reach the spot as the place was blocked. Later, when he went to the hospital, he got to know about the death of one of the grandsons and his daughter-in-law.