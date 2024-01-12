Home

Class 9 Student Delivers Baby, Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant; POCSO Case Filed

A hostel warden in Chikkaballapur was suspended after a Class 9 student gave birth to a baby. Police have registered a case under POCSO.

Karnataka: A shocking incident has emerged in Karnataka in which a Class 9 student gave birth to a baby at a hospital in Chikkaballapur. After the news came out, the hostel warden was suspended, and the police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. During the investigation, it was revealed that the minor girl was enrolled in the social welfare department’s hostel. She had irregular attendance and was visiting her relatives very frequently.

The probe further revealed that the victim had gone a medical checkup last year, but her pregnancy went unnoticed.

The victim had joined the hostel a year ago when she studied in Class 8 and had a connection with a Class 10 boy. Both of them studied at the same school, IndiaToday reported, citing sources. After completing his school, the boy obtained the Transfer Certificate and moved to Bangalore.

According to Krishnappa S, Joint Director, Social Welfare Department, Tumkur, the victim went to a hospital after complaining of stomach ache, and during the tests it was revealed that she was pregnant. “The kid was not coming to the hostel for a long time now. She is from Kashapura in Bagepalli town. She went to the hospital complaining of stomach ache, and that’s when they got to know about the pregnancy,” Krishnappa said.

“We are here to probe the matter, we will submit the investigation report to the government,” he said.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the boy.

Further investigations into the case were underway.

