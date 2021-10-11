Bengaluru: A state-run Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Monday announced that a number of areas in Bengaluru will face power outages on Tuesday (October 12). This comes hours after Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said he had urged the Centre to increase the supply of coal to the state by four racks.Also Read - Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Power Minister Amid Blackout Concern, States Warn of Electricity Disruptions | Key Points
Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah met Union Power Minister RK Singh, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office and held a high-level meeting to discuss about the possible power crisis in the country due to reported coal shortage. Also Read - Kerala Govt To Take Decision on Imposing Power Cuts After This Date, Check State Electricity Minister's Statement Here
Here are the details: (Place and Time)
Place: JP Nagar 3rd phase and BG Road in Jayanagar division, along with Raghvendra Apartment and Munneshwara Temple in Koramangala
Time: 1.30 pm and 4 pm.
Place: Areas in HSR Layout division, including BK Circle, Surabhi Nagar, Hosa Road, Konappana Agrahara and Club Road Circle
Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Tuesday.
Place: RBI Layout, SBM Colony, Hari Nagar, Eshwara Layout and Shivashakti Nagar in Jayanagar division
Time: 10 am to 5.30 pm.
Place: Govindaraj Nagar, Kolimane Road, Subanna Garden, GKW Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, and Gangondana Hally in Rajajinagar division
Time: 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.
Place: HB Samaja Road and Ranganath Colony in RR Nagara division
Time: 10 am and 6 pm
Place: Sirsi Circle
Time: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and in Dwarkanagar from 10 am to 1 pm.
Place: Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri and Krishna Garden in Kengeri division
Time: 9 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.
Place: Hoysala Nagar, 11th Cross, and Meenakshi Temple Road in Indiranagar division
Time: 10 am to 4 pm.
Place: Royal Enclave and Ponappa Layout in Shivajinagar division
Time: 10 am and 5 pm
Place: Bharath Nagar and Fathima Layout
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Place: Doopanahalli from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Earlier, several states have raised concerns and warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage. The government, on the other hand, have asserted that dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants.
Here are the latest updates from the states:
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on coal shortage: It’s true there is a problem. As per our requirement, either we get it from NTPC or from pvt companies. But the supply is affected now. There’re some reasons due to which such situation has arisen. It’s not only in Bihar, it’s everywhere: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
- Kerela Government Flags Concerns: Kerala Govt will take a decision on imposing power cuts after Oct 19. At present, the state is facing a shortage of 100 MW & trying to meet demand-supply gap through automated management system&by purchasing electricity at higher prices: State Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty
- Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “a power crisis” Delhi could face. Tata Power Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), which supplies electricity to parts of the national capital, on Saturday warned of intermittent rotational power cuts as units supplying electricity to Delhi discoms have coal stocks to meet generation requirements for 1-2 days.
- Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
- Punjab: Power supply situation continued to remain grim in Punjab with the state-owned utility PSPCL on Sunday saying up to three-hour daily power cut will remain in the state till October 13.