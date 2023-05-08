Home

Complaint Filed Against Sonia Gandhi Over Her ‘Karnataka Sovereignty Threat’ Remark

The BJP moved the Election Commission (EC), saying that Sonia Gandhi's remarks are 'divisive' in nature and the saffron party requested the poll body to register an FIR against the Congress leader.

The BJP called Sonia Gandhi’s remark ‘shocking and unacceptable’.

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday filed a complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her ‘Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity’ remark. Notably, Sonia made the remark while addressing an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday.

After taking congnisance of the matter, the BJP moved the Election Commission (EC), saying that Sonia Gandhi’s remarks are ‘divisive’ in nature and the saffron party requested the poll body to register an FIR against the Congress leader for making such statement, the complaint reads.

The BJP attached an image of a tweet from Congress’s official Twitter handle that reads, “CPP chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.”

Letter of the BJP to EC

“The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity,” the tweet reads.

The BJP further wrote in the complaint, “Definition of sovereignty is an independent nation. India is a sovereign country and Karnataka is a proud part of it.”

Calling Sonia Gandhi’s remark ‘shocking and unacceptable’, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said she has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and urged the EC to take action against the Congress leader.

Karandlaje further urged the EC to issue direction to register a FIR against her and take exemplary punitive action.

The BJP In the complaint further stated that the meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India and the statement is divisive in nature and it is aimed at dividing the citizens and creating rift between two people of different states. “Karnataka is not different from India. This is a shocking statement leading to igniting divisive sentiments,” the BJP said in a statement.

