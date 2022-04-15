New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said state minister KS Eshwarappa, who is facing charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, will resign at his “own will” on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said Eshwarappa will officially tender his resignation today (April 15) evening and there was no need for Opposition to become “an investigation officer or judge”.Also Read - Under No Pressure: Karnataka CM On Calls To Sack Minister Eshwarappa Over Contractor’s Suicide Case

“Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own and will tender his resignation today evening. No need for opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe,” Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bommai’s remarks come as opposition Congress stepped up its attack on Karnataka minister Eshwarappa demanding his arrest as the next step. Bommai clarified that Eshwarappa decided to resign on his own and there was no pressure from the party high command.

Contractor death: Case against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa was booked on Wednesday in connection with the suspected suicide of civil contractor Santosh K Patil, who was found dead in a hotel in Udupi. The contractor had accused the minister and his close aides of demanding 40 per cent commission for executing a civic work in Hindalga village in Belagavi in 2021 ahead of a village festival.

“I decided to resign because I don’t want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders,” Eshwarappa said. “I will go to Bengaluru tomorrow and tender my resignation to Bommai,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude to the CM and all his friends in the party for their support, the BJP leader said he was confident of coming out clean in the matter. “If there is even one per cent of mistake of mine, God will punish me… I am confident that I will come out clean from this episode, Eshwarappa said.

Asked whether there was any pressure from the party high command, Eshwarappa said he has spoken to those he was supposed to. To another query, Eshwarappa said he can never be made a scapegoat as he believed in God.