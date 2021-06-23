Bengaluru: At least two new cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been found in Karnataka, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said on Wednesday. The two Delta Plus cases have been reported in Bengaluru and Mysuru. “This information has been shared with the Union Health Ministry,” said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Also Read - How is Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D Covid Vaccine Different From Others? All You Need to Know

The Delta Plus variant has been reported in five states in India so far – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. It has now been classified as a ‘Variant of Concern’ by the government. Also Read - Delta Plus Covid Cases Found in 4 States, Classified as 'Variant of Concern'

“In Mysuru, one patient is infected with Delta Plus variant, whom we have isolated but he is asymptomatic and none of his primary and secondary contacts have it. That is a good sign,” Dr Sudhakar further told reporters. Also Read - Oxford Says Testing Ivermectin as Possible Medicine For Treating Covid-19. What we Know

The Karnataka Health Minister said that the state government was carefully monitoring the new variant cases and conducting genome sequencing and random checks on the test samples.

Earlier today, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued separate letters to Maharashtra and Kerala to ensure “more focused and stringent” Public Health Response and give timely inputs regarding the same.

Here’s what the letters read:

Until Tuesday, there were 22 cases of the Delta Plus variant, found mainly in three states. Based on the findings of INSACOG, the Union Health Ministry had alerted Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh that the variant was found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The Delta Plus Variant has raised fresh fears regarding a possible third wave of coronavirus. Experts have already said that a third wave is “inevitable” and needs utmost attention.