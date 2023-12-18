Home

Karnataka

Will Karnataka Impose Restrictions Amid Rising COVID Cases In Kerala? Major Announcement Expected on Tuesday

Will Karnataka Impose Restrictions Amid Rising COVID Cases In Kerala? Major Announcement Expected on Tuesday

Coronavirus Latest Update: Officials in Karnataka have been asked to conduct mock drills in all hospitals to assess bed capacity, including ICU beds, oxygen availability, and medicine supplies.

Kerala is reporting increasing number of COVID cases in the recent days.

Karnataka Coronavirus Latest Update: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Kerala, the Karnataka government has implemented precautionary measures in the state to contain any surge in the cases. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged people not to panic while assuring that the situation is currently under control.

Trending Now

Notably, Dinesh Gundu Rao held a meeting with health department officials and said directions were issued to purchase testing kits through Karnataka Medical Supplies Corporation. He said the state government has asked officials to procure test kits, which include RT-PCR tests, Rapid Antigen Test, and VTM (Viral Transport Medium).

You may like to read

Apart from this, officials have been asked to conduct mock drills in all hospitals to assess bed capacity, including ICU beds, oxygen availability, and medicine supplies.

He said though the situation is not alarming, all should be prepared in case the (Covid-like) situation recurs. “In the event of any shortcoming, it should be rectified now itself,” the minister said.

Will Karnataka Impose Restrictions?

Will Karnataka impose restrictions if coronavirus cases continue to rise? Rao said to further assess the situation, he has called a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid for Tuesday.

The committee is being headed by Dr K Ravi, the head of the Department of Medicine at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

While acknowledging the surge in Covid cases in Kerala, Rao assured the public that there is no need for immediate concern and said the goal is to identify any deficiencies in the system and ensure preparedness for any potential increase in Covid cases. “There is a need to study how the virus and its sub-variants are behaving,” he said.

However, Rao ruled out the need to restrict movement on the border at present, saying the government has ensured all precautionary measures. “Right now, I do not think we should panic, but we will keep an extra vigil,” he said.

He also ruled out the need for checking on border areas . “I do not think there is a panic situation, right now there is no need to restrict movement on the border… We have asked the officials to procure more RT-PCR kits. We will increase testing and keep a watch on the number of cases reported. Based on this data, we will take further action,” he added.

Corona Cases in Karnataka

The development comes as Karnataka reported 58 active cases, with 11 hospitalized and one Covid-related death, compounded by other comorbidities.

Corona Cases in India

A total of 335 fresh Covid-19 infections were reported across the country on Sunday and the number of active cases rose to 1,701, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Five deaths were reported — four alone in Kerala, where the Covid sub-variant JN.1 was detected, and one in Uttar Pradesh, the Health Ministry data showed. The total Covid caseload in the country stood at 4.50 crore (4,50,04,816).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.