Covid-19: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu On Alert As Cases Surge In Kerala

With Covid cases increasing in Kerala, neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have started preparations to tackle any surge in the cases.

Covid-19: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu On Alert As Cases Surge In Kerala. | Photo: Twitter (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: With a surge in Covid-19 cases witnessed in Kerala, neighboring Karnataka has started taking precautionary measures to tackle the fresh outbreak. The state’s health department has begun preparations to handle any spike in Covid cases. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the situation is under control and urged people not to panic. “There is nothing to worry about as of now. However, I have asked the officials to conduct mock drills at all the government hospitals to ensure we have enough supplies of oxygen cylinders, consumables, and medicines. Our officials will identify any deficiencies in the system and ensure that we are prepared to handle any surge in Covid cases,” Rao said.

Responding to closing the border with Kerala given the surge in the state, Rao stated that it is too early to close the border with Kerala, adding that it testing is mandatory for all travellers. He added that it was too early to close borders with Kerala and mandate testing of all the travellers. The Karnataka Health Minister said that the department is focusing on ramping up testing of people with Covid symptoms along with ILI and SARI patients. The state will also test SARI and ILI patients for Covid. Covid positive cases with a CT value above 25 will be sent for genome sequencing.

