New Delhi: Amid growing concerns about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 across India, health experts in Bangalore have assured citizens that there is no need to panic as the weekly positivity rate in Karnataka is below 1%. Earlier Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had said that the situation is under control in the state but the government is taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring the rise in cases in other states and countries.

Has 4th Wave Arrived In Karnataka?

Speaking to the Times of India, COVID techinical advisory committee chairperson Dr. MK Sudarshan claimed that there is no sign of the fourth wave in Karnataka or Bengaluru as of now. "We will have to wait and watch and ensure all precautions are followed. Mask usage and other Covid-appropriate behavior need to be followed," said Sudarshan.

Echoing similar remarks, D Randeep, Commissioner, health and family department said that COVID developments in other states are also being monitored closely. "At present, genome sequencing has not detected any new variant of concern but we strongly appeal to the people not to lower their guard and take vaccination if they haven't taken it yet".

Karnataka Keeps A Vigil On Rising Cases

Talking to reporters, Sudhakar said that the state health department authorities are on their toes since the national capital Delhi and a few other states have been reporting a gradual rise in the cases. “I have asked the Health Department to check the number of hospitalizations and the virulence of the disease in those infected in Delhi. Today, there will be a review meeting of the department where this will be checked,” he said.

No-Fine Mask to Return?

On being asked about bringing back the mandatory mask rule, Sudhakar said depending on the rise in the number of cases in the days to come, certain decisions will be taken if required. “As of now it (wearing masks) is not mandatory, but we have issued an advisory to wear them as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Will COVID-19 Restrictions Return in Karnataka?

Asked if Covid curbs will be introduced gradually in a phase-wise manner, he said it was difficult to comment on the same at this stage. “Mask usage is the bare minimum that the public can abide by. There’s no inconvenience caused to people in following it”, Deccan Herald quoted the state health minister as saying.

COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka

With 100 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, Karnataka’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,94,66,45, while the active cases increased to 1550, according to the data updated on Friday. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.02% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.79%.