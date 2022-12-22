Covid Related Measures Back In Karnataka? Health Minister Makes BIG Statement Amid BF.7 Fears

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar said the state government will increase testing and send all the samples of fresh COVID-19 cases for genome sequencing to the laboratory.

Bengaluru: With a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in various parts of the world, The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is thinking of making COVID-appropriate behaviour, including face masks, compulsory again in the city. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the state government will increase testing and send all the samples of fresh COVID-19 cases for genome sequencing to the laboratory.

His statement came in the wake of the detection of new variant BF.7 in the country, which is believed to be linked to the surge in COVID cases in certain parts of the world.

“The health ministry has asked us to send samples of all the fresh positive cases for genome sequencing. We will do that immediately…We are going to increase testing. The new variant BF.7 has been found in a few states. We will have to keep a track of it because once it has come to India, there is a possibility of it coming to Karnataka as well,” Sudhakar told reporters.

The minister also said the new protocol is that people have to live with COVID and insisted upon booster dose. According to him, there was 100 per cent coverage of the first two doses while only 2 per cent people took the booster dose as they became less careful in view of reduction in the infection.

Karnataka to screen international passengers at Bengaluru airport

Earlier on Wednesday Sudhakar announced that the state will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport. He, however did not specify the dates regarding the beginning of screening at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there,” Sudhakar said.