Bengaluru: In a heart-wrenching incident, the bodies of two COVID-19 positive patients who had died a year ago were recovered from the mortuary of a hospital in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar city. The incident was reported from ESI hospital. As per the reports, the COVID patients had died in July 2020 and the bodies were recovered by the housekeeping staff, who later alerted the authorities.

Relatives of one of the deceased, identified as Durga Sumithra, said her family received a call from the hospital, stating her rotten body was found in an old freezer. They were left shattered as they had received a death certificate from the hospital and had also carried out the last rites of the woman.

"Durga Sumithra had COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital but she died after four days. We were informed that cremation will be done according to our tradition, but again we got a call yesterday that her rotted body was kept in the old freezer for the last 15 months which was very disturbing for us," said Sujatha, one of the relatives.

The other rotten body was that of Muniraju, also a resident of Bengaluru. “When we received a call from the hospital, saying that he was no more, we asked them for the body. But BBMP authorities told us that it was cremated. Later, when we went to collect the death certificate, they reiterated it and told us to sign the relevant documents”, India TV quoted Muniraju’s son Satish as saying.

Families will get the bodies once the postmortem examinations are completed.