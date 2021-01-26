New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing an elderly man to pay off his debt which he owed to his friends. The accused, Rakesh M, knew the elderly man and used to address him as “taata” (grandfather), but to clear his debt worth Rs. 30,000, he stabbed the 65-year-old and stole his gold ornaments. The incident happened in Devanahalli town of Bengaluru district (rural) in Karnataka. Also Read - Shocking: Italian Doctor Accused of Murdering 2 Elderly Covid Patients to 'Free up Beds' For Others, Arrested

As per reports, Rakesh belongs to an affluent family and his father owns properties worth crores of rupees. Police identified Rakesh as a resident of Parasannhalli Road, while the victim, Nagaraja Murthy, lived near Tipu Birthplace Road. They knew each other as Murthy often visited his brother, who is Rakesh's neighbour.

As Rakesh owed money to his friends, he was under pressure to pay the money. And, when he saw the elderly man wearing two gold rings and a chain, he planned to steal them in order to pay off his debt.

When Murthy was on his way back home from Silicon Layout, Rakesh allegedly assaulted him with a cricket bat from behind also stabbed him in the neck, leading to serious injuries that resulted in his death. Following which, he dumped the body in the nearby bushes and fled with the gold ornaments.

The incident came to light after the sexagenarian did not return home, and his family members launched a search for him. But, after failing to trace the victim, his family members lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, police zeroed in on Rakesh with the help of the CCTV footage and picked him up for questioning. During investigation, Rakesh confessed to having killed Murthy and also disclosed the motive behind the crime. Following this, he was formally arrested. Police have also recovered the stolen ornaments from him.