Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday extended curfew in Shivamogga for two more days. Dr. Selvamani R, Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga said that the movement will be allowed from 6 am -9 am. “The curfew has been extended in the district. Movement will be allowed from 6am to 9am. Section 144 has been extended by two more days, till Friday morning. Schools will remain shut during these days,” the DC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Shivamogga Murder Case: All Accused Identified, Say Police; Six Arrested

Police said a total six men have so far been arrested, while 12 were being questioned in connection with the Bajrang Dal worker, Harsha’s, murder. Earlier, police said all the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon. Also Read - Karnataka: Amid Ongoing Hijab Row, 4 Students Appear For Practical Exam Without Wearing Headscarves

Three police teams have been formed to track the others murderers who are at large, they added. Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photojournalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched. Also Read - Karnataka Hindu Activist's Murder: 3 Held; Heavy Security Deployed, Bajrang Dal Gives Bandh Call on Wednesday

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.

Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm. A few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha’s murder, and demanded NIA probe into it.