Cyber Fraud: Man Loses 15 Lakh After Clicking On Malicious Link in Mangaluru. Here’s What Happened Next

Cyber Fraud: The victim alleged he was first asked to pay Rs 150, and later Rs 2,000 which he received back with the return of Rs 2,800.

The victim on March 4 had received an SMS regarding a part-time job from an unknown number.

Mangaluru: Another case of cyber fraud has surfaced in which a man from Karnataka lost around Rs 15 lakh after clicking on a malicious link he got from an unknown person who promised him to provide a part-time job. The victim on March 4 had received an SMS regarding a part-time job from an unknown number, reported Times of India.

However, to know more about the job opportunity, he contacted the unknown caller who later asked him to download the messaging app Telegram. Later, he allured the victim to invest more money and complete three tasks on the pretext of doubling the invested money.

The victim alleged he was first asked to pay Rs 150, and later Rs 2,000 which he received back with the return of Rs 2,800. However, in the first few tasks the fraudster tried to gain his trust and later sent him a link directing the victim to create his account in his name and send money through the same.

The victim without giving a second thought clicked on the link, followed the instructions and gave the scammer all the asked details. After clicking on the link, the victim alleged that he lost Rs 15.34 lakh from various bank accounts on multiple occasions between March 4 and 8.

After realising that something has severely gone wrong, the victim approached the police station and later a case was registered at the CEN police station. As the case is under investigation, it is to be mentioned that such cases of frauds are not new and such cases have been reported in the recent past.

Recently, another man from Mangaluru became the victim of a cyber fraud after he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number providing details of earning money part time through digital marketing.

