Dalit boy thrashed: In yet another case of atrocities against Dalits, a 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly tied to a pole and badly beaten in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka on Thursday, the police said on Saturday. Ten persons have been booked in connection with this. Ten persons have been booked in connection with an alleged inhuman act of tying a 14-year-old Dalit boy to the pole and thrashing him in this district of the state, police said on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Chintamani Rural Police Station. The accused, belonging to the upper caste, had allegedly assaulted the Dalit boy suspecting him of theft.Also Read - Lights, Elephants & Celebrations: Why You Must Visit Mysuru Dasara During Navratri

The boy, Yashwanth, is a resident of Kempadenahalli and was playing with other boys and girls of his age. It was alleged that Yashwanth had stolen the gold earrings of a girl belonging to the upper caste. Also Read - Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022 Declared For Bangalore Division at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Direct Link Here

The upper caste group, suspecting the boy’s role, dragged the victim boy and tied him to an electrical pole, and thrashed him. His mother was also beaten up when she came running to rescue her son. Yashwanth and his mother have been admitted to a government hospital. Also Read - In Biggest Crackdown Against PFI, NIA Conducts Pan-India Raids Again, Over 170 Detained From 8 States

Their statements have been recorded by the Chintamani Rural Police and they have lodged a police case against 10 persons belonging to the upper caste and are investigating the matter.