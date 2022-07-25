Bengaluru/Karnataka: A 29-year-old private firm employee has been arrested for allegedly killing his his 75-year-old landlady. The Bengaluru police said that the accused Jaikishan BS, who had lost Rs 12 lakh in the stock market allegedly murdered Yashodamma to steal her gold ornaments in order to repay his debt. Sources close to the officials said that the accused used to work as a marketing officer at a software company. He had borrowed a loan of Rs 12 lakh from his family members and friends. He had also taken Rs 50,000 from her landlady.Also Read - Karnataka 'Lip-Lock Challenge': 8 Students Booked After Kissing Video Goes Viral

On July 2, Jaikishan entered Yashodamma’s residence and stabbed her to death. The accused then called Yashodamma’s son Raju and informed him about her murder. Cops and Raju then rushed to the house and found Yashodamma lying in a pool of blood. They took him to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

“Though we were aware that there was no forceful entry inside the house, Jaikishan was not a suspect then as he was very much present. He was there to file complaints and even for the cremation,” Indian Express quoted a senior police official as saying.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P Krishnakath has formed a special team which included police inspectors Janardhan P R and Rakshith A K. Further investigation in the case is underway.