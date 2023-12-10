Home

Debt-Ridden Kerala Couple Strangulate 11-Yo Daughter, Hang Themselves In Karnataka Resort

A couple from Kerala allegedly strangled their 11-year-daughter to death and later died by suicide at a resort in Kodagu, Karnataka.

Karnataka Murder-Suicide: In a tragic incident fueled by financial woes, a debt-ridden couple from Kerala died by allegedly suicide after reportedly strangling their 11-year-daughter to death at a resort in Kodagu district of Karnataka.

According to the police, 43-year-old Vinod Babusenan and his wife Zubi Abraham, 37, checked into a resort in Kodagu on Friday evening along with their 11-year-old daughter Johan.

The couple had informed the resort staff that they would be checking out at 10 am on Saturday but when they did not do so, the staff went to check the room but no one opened the door.

The family– residents of Kottayam in Kerala– were later found dead on the next day, they said, adding that the deceased couple left behind a suicide note in which they detailed their financial woes which forced them to take the extreme step.

“After sometime, the staff again went to check on them. When they did not open the door again, they turned suspicious and peeped through the window only to find the couple hanging in the room”, a senior police officer said.

The staff then alerted police. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and their relatives were informed.

“The couple had left a suicide note stating that they are taking extreme step due to huge financial losses. Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple had killed their daughter by strangulation and then ended their life by hanging themselves,” the officer said.

Madikeri Rural police have taken up investigation and say once their other family members reach the spot, they will get more information regarding the case and might be able to ascertain exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies)

