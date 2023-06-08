Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Techie Strangled To Death By Delhi Boyfriend

Bengaluru Techie Strangled To Death By Delhi Boyfriend

A 25-year-old woman, working in a software company in Bengaluru city, was allegedly strangled to death by her Delhi-based boyfriend in the Karnataka capital, officials said.

Representational

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old woman, working in a software company in Bengaluru city, was allegedly strangled to death by her Delhi-based boyfriend in the Karnataka capital, officials said.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Akanksha Bidyasar, a resident of Godavarikhani in Telangana, was living with a flatmate in Bengaluru in Jeevan Bheema Nagar area of Kodihalli in Bengaluru city.

You may like to read

On Tuesday, June 6, Akanksha was found dead by her apartment mate after she returned from work at around 5 PM. The woman immediately informed the cops about the incident following which a case was registered and investigation launched, a senior police official said.

Giving details, the official said that Akanksha used to work in a software company in Telangana’s Hyderabad where she met the accused, Arpit Gurijala, a Delhi resident who also works in a software firm.

Arpit befriended Akanksha—daughter of a Rajasthan-based businessman, Gnaneshwar— and the couple soon fell in love. Later, when Akanksha was transferred to Bengaluru from the Hyderabad office, her boyfriend used to visit her on weekends and stayed with her in her Kodihalli apartment.

Akanksha was working in a software company in Bengaluru and was sharing her apartment with a woman at Jeevanbheema Nagar at Kodihalli in the city. Earlier, working in a software company in Hyderabad, she met a person called Arpit, who was from Delhi, and fell in love with him, police said.

“Initial investigations have revealed that the couple apparently got into some sort of argument and Arpit, in a fit of rage, strangled his girlfriend to death, then hung her body in her flat by wrapping a stole around her neck and fled the spot” an official said, adding that Arpit’s wallet and mobile phone was found at the scene of the crime.

He said that the cops informed Akanksha’s parents and the body was handed over to the family after the completion of all medico-legal formalities.

The official added that a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, who is absconding, and a hunt has been launched to nab him at the earliest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.