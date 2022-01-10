Haveri: A man, upset over rejection of his loan application, allegedly poured petrol inside a bank and set it on fire in Hedigonda village near Byadagi taluk in Haveri district of Karnataka late on Saturday night. According to the police, Wasim Akram Mulla, a resident of Rattihalli, has been arrested in connection with setting the bank on fire. He was caught by the villagers when he was escaping after setting fire to the bank in the wee hours of Sunday.Also Read - Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Tests Positive For COVID 'With Mild Symptoms'

However, the incident has taken a twist with villagers alleging the role of insiders in torching of the bank. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that it was a planned act aimed at destruction of documents. Wasim is said to have told the police that he had set the bank on fire after being denied a loan, but the villagers suspect the role of insiders in the bank. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: KSEEB Announces Class 10 Main Exams Dates. Check Full Schedule Here

Karnataka: Upset over rejection of his loan application, a man allegedly set the bank on fire in Haveri district on Sunday "The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of IPC," say police pic.twitter.com/jrlHOYhegS — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

The computers, CCTV cameras, documents and furniture in the bank were reduced to ashes in the incident. The fire brigade personnel who rushed to the spot extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading.

The accused, who had come on a bike, had poured petrol after breaking the window panes of the bank before setting it on fire. The villagers saw smoke emanating from the bank and rushed to the spot. They saw Wasim running away. When they tried to stop him, he allegedly threatened them with a knife. Somehow, the villagers caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. Kaginele police have recorded the statements of the villagers and taken up the investigation.

