Dharwad Assembly Election 2023: Can BJP’s Ayyappa Desai Repeat His 2018 Performance?

Dharwad is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region and Dharwad district of Karnataka. Dharwad is part of Dharwad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban. In Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, Dharwad will witness Manjunath Lakshman Hagedar from JD(S) vs Vinay Kulkarni from INC vs Amrut Ayyappa Desai from BJP.

The State will go to polls on May 10th and results will be announced on Mayt 13th. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. In 2018, Amrut Ayyappa Desai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Vinay Kulkarni of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 20340 votes.

Dharwad Assembly Constituency falls under the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pralhad Joshi won from Dharwad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 205072 votes by defeating Vinay Kulkarni of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency.

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: Key Details

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.