Bengaluru: Hours after a group of girl students wearing hijab were stopped at the entrance of a college in Karnataka, the state government on Thursday said it doesn't want the educational institutions to become the warfield of two communities. Speaking on the matter, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said the the educational institutions are a sacred place and every student should feel equal.

"We didn't want the educational institutions to become the warfield of two communities. It's a sacred place and every student should feel equal. We took a clear stand that this should not be done at the premises of the institutions," BC Nagesh said on the Udupi hijab row.

He further said that the state government will form a committee which will give the final report by next academic year and the state will take a firm stand on that.

“We’ve said we will form the committee which will give the final report by next academic year and the government will take a firm stand on that. They were not wearing the hijab earlier and this problem started only 20 days ago,” Nagesh added.

Earlier in the day, some girl students wearing hijab or burqa were stopped at the entrance of the Bhandarkars’ College of Kundapur in Udupi district of the state.

As per the reports, the Principal of the college told the students that as per the government order and college guidelines they will have to come in uniform to the classes. The girl students argued that they have been coming to the college in hijab for a long time and they must be permitted. However, the entry was denied for them.

On Wednesday, the administration of Bhandrakars’ College had also denied permission to students who came to classes in saffron shawls. These groups of students were also stopped at the entrance. The students raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after which a tense situation prevailed in the campus.

In the meantime, Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka Home Minister stated that the directions have already been given to the police department to take up the investigation on communal forces behind the hijab row in the state. “The investigation is underway. We will not spare the elements which come in the way of unity of this country,” he stated.

Angara, the District In-Charge Minister of Udupi, reacting to Bhandarkar college incident said that he has just taken charge of the district. “There will be one rule for all schools and colleges. I will discuss the matter with the District Commissioner. The matter will also be discussed with the Education Minister and the Chief Minister. Once I get the details, I will take action,” he stated.