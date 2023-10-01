Home

Karnataka

Electric Car Catches Fire In Middle Of The Road In Bengaluru; Video Surfaces

The video shows a massive blaze erupting from the electric car.

The car was burnt completely.

Electric Car Catches Fire: A video showing an electric car catching fire in the middle of the road in Bengaluru, Karnataka has surfaced on social media. The car caught fire when it reached the Dalmia Circle in JP Nagar, according to an X user who posted the video. There are no reports of casualties in the incident. The reason for the fire is not known yet. The video shows a massive blaze erupting from the electric car. As can be seen in the video, the car was burnt completely.

Watch The Video Here

In the past, there have been incidents of non-electric cars and other vehicles catching fire due to internal malfunctions due to which many units of different manufacturers were recalled and modified.

Now as there is a transition from liquid fuel-based vehicles to electric vehicles, incidents like these raise serious questions about the safety aspect of battery-operated vehicles.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 30 when the car reached Dalmia Circle in JP Nagar as mentioned above. There are no reports of casualties, and all the passengers are reported to be safe.

This raises questions about the safety and durability of electric vehicles (EVs).

The incidents of electric vehicles catching fire are a major concern and raise questions about the safety and durability of electric vehicles.

