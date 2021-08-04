Mangaluru, (Karnataka) : A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted a raid on the residence of B.M. Pasha, son of three-time Congress MLA and writer the late BM Idinabba, for alleged terror links.Also Read - National Investigation Agency Re-registers Case Related to Pulwama Terror Attack

NIA sleuths conducted raids in connection with the disappearance of Idinabba's grand daughter who is suspected to have joined ISIS terror organisation with her family.

Two years ago, 17 persons went missing from Kerala and Idinabba's great-grand daughter and her husband were also among the missing ones. She was married to an MBA graduate in Kerala, who did not return from Sri Lanka, where he was pursuing higher education.



It is suspected that he went to Muscat, Qatar to reach Syria and join ISIS. Since then his wife, the great grand daughter of Idinabba also went missing, sources said.

Kerala internal security division and intelligence agencies have taken up investigation along with the NIA in this case.

The raids were conducted in this backdrop on Idinabba’s residence where his son BM Pasha is residing. The sleuths questioned the family on their missing daughter, sources say.

As many as 25 officers conducted the raid and questioned the family.