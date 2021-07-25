Bengaluru: Though an official confirmation is awaited, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday hinted at his possible exit by saying that he is expecting suggestions from the BJP high command about his political future by evening. “I’m expecting suggestions from high command by evening, you’ll (media) also come to know what it will be”, he told reporters in Belagavi today. He was in the flood and rain ravaged district to review the relief and rescue operation there.Also Read - This National Parents Day, Here’s a List of Lesser-Known Cultural Destinations to Explore With Your Family

Meanwhile, when asked if his party would pick a Dalit leader as the next CM, Yediyurappa said that it will be decided by the party’s high command. “I’m not concerned about it. Let’s first see what decision they will take today”, added the chief minister. Also Read - Karnataka: Who Will be The Next CM if BS Yediyurappa Quits? Check List of Probable Names Here

They are just speculations, nothing is official. I don't want to answer any speculative question: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on being asked if he would be made the next CM of the State pic.twitter.com/cF8YbpegEd — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Also Read - Karnataka, Himachal, Telangana: When Will Schools Reopen in These States? Check Latest Updates Here

Monday Might Be Last Day In Office For BSY

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will get on with “his work” from July 26.

His government will complete two years in office on July 26.

BJP High Command Yet to Finalise BSY’s Successor

The BJP high command is yet to finalise the successor of Yediyurappa. However, the top brass is thinking of various possibilities in Karnataka as it is being hailed as the gateway to South India. This includes caste, region, loyalty to Hindutva principles, ability to take the party out from the shadow of Yediyurappa, etc.

The party is also focusing on winning the next assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023. The strategy is said to be to install a candidate in the form of a chief minister, who could cut through caste politics and bring all castes under the Hindutva umbrella.

List of Contenders

If reports are to be believed, the final list included the names of these leaders: