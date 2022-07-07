Mangaluru: Incessant and heavy rains continued to batter coastal Karnataka districts and all schools and colleges have been shut. Amid the ‘red alert’ issued by the weather department, officials in 4 districts of Karnataka — Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Uttara Kannada have declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges.Also Read - Karnataka Rains: CM Bommai Orders Immediate Relief Measures; Educational Institutions Shut In Many Districts

Meanwhile, the death toll in the landslide incident at Panjikallu village of Bantwal taluk has risen to 3. The landslide left three labourers dead after four of them were stuck under the mud late Wednesday night. Also Read - Karnataka Rains: Downpour Continues in Dakshina Kannada, Schools Announce Holiday For Second Day

The incident reportedly took place at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday at the house of a person named Henry Carlo. Five Kerala-based labourers were working on a farm of Carlo. At the time of the landslide, one labourer was out of the house. Fire personnel removed soil and rescued three labourers however two of them succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. The deceased labourers are identified as Biju Palakkad, aged 45, Babu Kottayam, 46 and Santhosh Alaphuzha, 46. Meanwhile Johny kannur, 44 is under treatment. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation; PM Modi Calls CM Bommai, Assures All Help | 10 Points

‘Evacuate People Living in Low-lying Areas’

Earlier in the day Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “As per IMD, heavy rain is predicted in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. All necessary precautions have been taken after speaking to Deputy Commissioners. NDRF and SDRF deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi.”

He added, “Instructions given to stop prevent sea erosion, evacuate people living in low-lying places with common landslide occurrences and also to keep roads clear. Our teams are prepared with all equipment.”

On Wednesday, the chief minister had announced that he has directed the officials to take up immediate relief measures in the regions where rain has wreaked havoc. The rain has caused damage in many areas. “I have spoken to concerned DCs and asked them to take up required relief measures,” Bommai stated.

The rain had pummelled Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and other districts of the state. The arrival of international flights were also disrupted at Mangaluru International Airport of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

Life in those districts has been badly hit. Due to floods and continuous rains, landslides have been reported and at many places the roads have been washed away by, mostly in coastal districts.

The authorities have declared holidays for schools, colleges and all education institutions in seven districts of the state. An orange alert for rain has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada for another two days.

Many rivers have crossed danger levels in the state and agricultural fields, farms are inundated with water. The search operation to find the body of 1st standard school girl continued on the second day. The girl was washed away by floods on Monday when she was returning home with her elder brother and friends from school in Thogarihankal Gram Panchayat limits in Chikkamagalur district.