Bengaluru: In a matter of concern, the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru has arrested a highly radicalised youth, suspected to have links with some terror outfits, reported news agency PTI quoting sources on Monday. The law enforcement agency has also detained some of his accomplices for interrogation, it added.

Akhtar Hussain Lashkar, who hails from Assam, was arrested on Sunday night from the third floor of a multi-storey apartment in Tilak Nagar where he was living with some food delivery agents, the sources said. He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including one for waging a war against the Government of India.

"There was an input from the central agencies following which a trap was laid and he was nabbed," a source said. Lashkar had fled north India and was holed up in the city. They said an interrogation is on and further details may come out, the CCB sources further said.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra lauded the state police for their action and said the Lashkar’s local accomplices are also being questioned. Jnanendra said the Bengaluru police had recently arrested a terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir at Okalipuram in the city.

(With PTI inputs)