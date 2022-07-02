Karnataka: A father and son captured a private video of married woman and have been blackmailing her for a long time in Mysuru. The Karnataka police have lodged a case against the duo in, officials said on Saturday. The police have launched a hunt for the accused father and son after the woman approached Hebbal police in Mysuru city.Also Read - Karnataka Govt School Teacher Found Sending Lewd Messages, Porn to Students' Mothers; Suspended

Hebbal Layout residents Govindaraju and his son Pramod have been made accused in this case. The police said that the victim stayed very close to the house of the accused persons. They made a video in their mobile of her taking a bath when the victim's husband had gone to work. The accused had been blackmailing the victim for two years for money. They also harassed her sexually, police said.

They threatened the victim that they would make the video viral on social media and also would send it to her husband. The victim, fed up with the threat and blackmailing by father and son, decided to lodge a complaint against them. The police have taken up further investigation in the case.