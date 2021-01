Bengaluru: A fire broke out at an incense stick factory near Kaggalipura area on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in Karnataka on Friday. As many as 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and are trying to douse the blaze, reported ANI. Also Read - Congress Left Red-Faced as Party Leader Caught Watching Porn in Karnataka Assembly

A thick cloud of smoke was seen billowing from the factory premises. There are no reports of any casualty or injury so far.