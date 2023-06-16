Home

Food Delivery Agent Thrashed In Bengaluru After Minor Girl Files Complaint | Here’s What Happened Next

The food delivery agent said every person accompanying the couple beat him up, along with the security guards and added that he did not know why the girl made the false claim.

After being found, the girl told her parents that a food delivery agent had taken her upstairs and she bit his hand to escape.

Bengaluru: A food delivery agent was thrashed in Bengaluru after an 8-year-old girl said that he forcibly took her to the terrace of the building. However, surveillance camera footage later revealed that the girl was lying. The incident was reported at an apartment in Bengaluru’s Electronic City when a couple, who were looking for their missing 8-year-old daughter, found her on the terrace.

Immediately, the girl’s parents informed neighbours and security guards, who closed the gates of the apartment. The minor girl then pointed towards a delivery agent who was on the campus.

After getting information from the girl, the apartment residents and guards bashed him and called in the police.

Police said they checked the CCTV camera footage, which revealed that the girl had gone to the terrace alone and later lied to her parents and police.

Giving details, the parents of the girl told police that they had gone to drop another child of theirs off the school bus and, after returning, they could not find their daughter. They also added that they found the girl on the terrace 30 minutes later and the girl told them it was the delivery agent who took her there.

In the meantime, the police asked the delivery agent if he wanted to file a counter complaint, but he said he understood the parents’ situation. He further told police that he was leaving Bengaluru soon and did not want to press charges.

He said every person accompanying the couple beat him up, along with the security guards and added that he did not know why the girl made the false claim.

