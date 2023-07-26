Food Prices At Bengaluru Restaurants, Hotels To Increase By 10% From August 1, Here’s Why

Home

The decision comes at a time when many restaurants and eateries have already hiked the process of food items by 5-10%.

Bengaluru: After the recent hike in the prices of vegetables, food grains, milk, and other essential commodities, hoteliers in Bengaluru now decided to hike the prices of food items by 10% from August 1.

Giving details, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) said while the prices of food items in hotels and restaurants are usually increased every year in April, however, the association this year did not do the same.

“We waited as there were elections and many other things going on. But now, we have formally decided to increase the rates as prices of all ingredients have shot up,” PC Rao, president of BBHA, was quoted as saying by The HIndu.

PC Rao further added that the hostels which have already increased their prices will not be hiking it again and the 10% increase will come into effect at those hotels which have not increased the prices this year.

The development comes as the prices of tomatoes, chillies and other vegetables increased recently and this forced the hotels to take such decision. The hotel owners within BBHA had earlier told The Hindu that a decision regarding the food price hike would be made after the revision of milk prices and they made the price hike after it was announced last week that Nandini milk is likely to get dearer by Rs 3 per litre.

