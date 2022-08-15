Bengaluru: For the first time since 1947, the tricolour was ceremonially unfurled at the controversial Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru on Monday, 15th August. To avoid any untoward incident, the site was turned into a fortress with more than 1,000 personnel deputed at the Idgah. The team under the Additional Commissioner West Sandeep Patil, comprising of 3 DCP’s, 6 ACP’s, 15 inspectors, 50 PSI, 30 ASI and 300 police constables, 5 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 2 City Armed Police (CAR), 1 platoon of Rapid Action Force (RPF) were deputed.Also Read - Har Ghar Tiranga: Anand Mahindra Shares Touching Photo of Elderly Couple Hoisting Tricolour | See Pic

Flag hoisting was carried out by the Bengaluru North Sub-Division officer Shivanna attached to the Revenue Department. Congress MLA and former minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and other officers were also present. The administration had arranged 300 chairs for the public. After the flag hoisting, students from BBMP schools performed cultural programmes and the Revenue Department as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities distributed sweets to the public. Also Read - LIVE Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Remembers Nehru as 'Hero' of Independence as India Celebrates 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Tiranga at Lal Chowk

Earlier in the day, the National Flag was hoisted atop the historic Clock tower in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. This was the first time that the tricolour (Tiranga) was hoisted at Lal Chowk on Independence Day. Nearly 30 years ago, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi had did it for the first time. Meanwhile, a group of men were also seen chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and waving the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. Also Read - Historic! 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants Echo in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, Tricolour Hoisted Atop Ghanta Ghar | Photos & Videos Here

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.