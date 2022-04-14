4th Wave of COVID in Karnataka: While some states are witnessing a surge in COVID cases, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Miinister K Sudhakar said that there is no cause for panic yet in the state. Asserting that the state is well prepared to face another wave of the pandemic, Sudhar further stated that predictive studies opine that the 4th wave will start in June-July and last till September. He also asked people not to lower their guard against coronavirus and continue using face masks. “Masks are still essential but there is no need to worry about the fourth wave. 5,000 children in the age group 6-12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine will be tested,” he added.Also Read - Covid XE Variant: Karnataka Holds High-Level Meeting; Health Minister K Sudhakar Shares BIG Update
Karnataka’s Preparation to Combat 4th Wave of Corona
- To combat the spread of the new XE variant in the state, the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government is planning to impose new rules for foreign travelers arriving in the state.
- The prohibition will apply to those coming from eight countries, including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, UK, and Germany.
- Rules such as thermal screening, strict surveillance, and mandatory quarantine for a period of 7-10 days have been suggested by the TAC (Technical Advisory Committee) for travelers from the countries where XE variant cases are increasing. The government will soon release guidelines regarding this.
- The government has also urged people who have not yet received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so at the earliest.
- “Some have blamed the government for the COVID-19 wave and shortage of vaccines in the past. Now, there is an adequate supply and we have made several requests to people to take the vaccine. People should take the vaccine and cooperate with the government,” a daily quoted Sudhar as saying.
- Sudhakar stated that vaccination is the only way to prevent potential future waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- As there are no vaccines for young kids, Sudhakar said 5,000 children would be tested across the State as per the recommendation of the TAC.
- The state minister also asked labs to not charge higher costs (for COVID tests) than the cap fixed by the government. If this rule is violated, the government has the right to revoke the licence of the lab or hospital, he warned.