New Delhi: Amid growing concerns about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar said that there is no need for the people to get panic as the state is conducting vaccination drive effectively. Responding to a question by BJP MLC Shashil Namoshi during the Zero Hour, he also stated that it would be made mandatory to wear masks at indoor facilities. A decision would be taken in this regard after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Here are the highlights from his address:-

The fourth wave of Covid in the country has been predicted for the month of August, said K Sudhakar.

Vaccination prevents the spread of Covid. However, precautions must be followed by the people.

A total of 265 laboratories have been established and the testing capacity has been increased 2.5 lakh per day. “With the experience of three years, doctors are well equipped to provide treatment,” he said.

“We have made arrangements of 55,256 oxygenated beds. The capacity of oxygen production has been increased from 300 metric tonne to 1,270 metric tonnes, he said.

The new sub variant of coronavirus B.A.2 surfaced first in Philippines. Later, it spread to 40 countries.

As many as 10.25 crore doses of vaccinations have been given in the state.

“Booster doses have been given. Adding to this, the parents would be convinced on vaccinating the children above the age of 12 years,” added.

How Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Are Preparing to Curb Stealth Omicron

To tackle the fourth wave, Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian asserted that vaccination is the only solution for curbing the 4th wave of Covid-19. He also asked people to be cautious and not lower their guard despite relaxations in the restrictions. "There is a dip in the number of cases, but people need to be cautious as there is an increase in the number of daily cases across the globe. IIT Kanpur has stated that the fourth wave is likely to hit after June and we cannot rubbish anything. Cases are on the rise globally", he stated.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had also hinted at the possibility of a fourth wave of Covid, sparking fresh concerns in various quarters. Besides, a top health official also warned that the situation, which is comfortable now across the state, may change 'dramatically' over the next few weeks owing to the emergence of a new variant of the Coronavirus. "Almost all restrictions have been relaxed in the state, some new variants are suspected to be fuelling infections in Israel and other countries", Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr. Pradeep Vyas said.