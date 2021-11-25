Dharwad: As many as 66 medical students in Dharwad, Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19 following which two hostels of the college have been sealed as a precautionary measure. The students of SDM College of Medical Sciences were found infected after 300 out of 400 students were made to undergo Covid tests after they attended a college event.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Kavya Aka Madalsa Sharma Looks Burning Hot As She Grooves To Badshah’s Jugnu | Watch

According to a report in ndtv, the 66 students were vaccinated with both the doses of covid vaccines. “We are ascertaining whether the students stepped out of the college. What we suspect at the moment is that an event was organised in the college for students. We have tested all students who attended that event. We have traced the primary and secondary contacts and have subjected them to the test. All the students have been vaccinated with both doses,” Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said. Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Today, 1st Test Live Match Day 1 Updates: Debutant Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Rebuild For India; New Zealand Search For Wickets

Confirming the development, the official further said that the number might go up as the students had participated in an event in the college recently. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Supreme Court Re-Imposes Construction Ban, Delhi Govt to Pay Rs 5000 to Affected Workers

“All those who tested positive are first-year students. Many of the students enrolled in the college are from other States,” Patil said.

“The rest of the 100 students will be subjected to COVID-19 tests. We have quarantined the students. We have sealed two hostels. The students will be provided with treatment and food. No one will be allowed to step out of the hostels. The students who are awaiting tests will also be quarantined in the same premises,” Patil was quoted as saying in the report.