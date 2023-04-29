Home

Karnataka

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election 2023: BJP Set For Poll Face-off On Seat Dominated By Congress

Gandhi Nagar is one of the 224 assembly segments across the 31 districts in Karnataka. It is also part of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency Election 2023: Karnataka is going for Assembly Election on May 10th. The state is the Congress’s sole stronghold in southern India, and it is all set to take back control. The result for which will be announced on May 13th.

This year, Congress has fielded Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term on the seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded A.R. Sapthagiri Gowda. While the Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) will be betting on Gopinath. The JD (S) has fielded V. Narayanaswamy.

The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. Gandhi Nagar comes under Bangalore Central district of Karnataka State.

In 2018, Congress’s Dinesh Gundu Rao won Gandhi Nagar constituency with as many as 47,354 votes with a margin of 10,070 votes.

There are a total of 2,23,259 voters in the constituency that include general voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,240 are male, while female comprise 1,06,978 voters and 6 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.01 per cent and the approximate literacy rate is 87 per cent.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have held massive public meetings and mega roadshows in parts of the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had held a “Yuva Kranti Samavesha”, a youth convention, organised by the party’s state unit, at Belagavi last month.

