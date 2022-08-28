Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered its officials to ensure that no delay in permissions for installation of Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, according to the reports. Tushar Girinath, BBMP commissioner, has asked his team to inform fire and state disaster response departments to arrange for necessary teams and deployment of machinery.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 4 Easy Cholesterol-Friendly Homemade Sweets To Celebrate Along With Bappa

CCTV, cranes and barricades will also be used to ensure celebrations take place smoothly and safely. To avoid any power-related accidents during the festival, the civic body is also working closely with BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) teams. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Top Animated Films For Kids To Watch On This Ganesh Chaturthi | Watch Video

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the government would take a final decision on August 30 on allowing Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamarajpet. Also Read - Maharasthra: Come Ganeshotsav and Pay No Toll Tax In These Districts For Two Weeks

Ashoka, who visited the ground and held talks with locals alongside Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, said one option is for the government itself to organise the festival.

“I met groups that want to celebrate the Ganesha festival in survey number 40 of Chamarajpet. Their only demand is that the festival should be celebrated. They are okay with the government itself organising it,” Ashoka told reporters.

“In any case, a decision will be taken on August 30. I have decided to wait two more days to see if there are any objections or further applications from the public,” he said.