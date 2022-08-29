In the wake of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a meat and slaughter ban across the city on August 31. Issuing a circular on Monday, the civic body mentioned that there will be a complete meat ban and killings of animals in all areas within the BBMP limits.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know All About 7 Different Avatars of Lord Ganesha

Written in Kanadda, the notice can be roughly translated as, “Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of “Ganesha Chaturthi” day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of “Ganesha Chaturthi”, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) informed that the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in sales stalls under Burhat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation is completely prohibited.

BBMP’s CIRCULAR ON MEAT BAN