New Delhi: Hours after the Karnataka High Court upheld its order allowing the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at the Hubballi Idgah maidan (ground), preparations for the celebration has begun with great fervour. If reports are to be believed, Ganesha idols are being installed on the ground for the puja which will be conducted in a traditional way for three days following the orders of the Municipal Corporation. Besides, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi also visited Huballi ground and welcome the decision of the court stating that 'Ganeshotsav should not be opposed'. For the unversed, the high court, in a late-night hearing on Tuesday, observed that the land in Hubballi is not in dispute and dismissed pleas challenging permission for allowing the rituals at Idgah.

GANESH CHATURTHI CELEBRATIONS AT IDGAH

"Puja will be conducted in the traditional way & we're going to celebrate this festival for 3 days as per the direction of Municipal Corporation. We're going to follow all instructions that have been given," K Govardhan Rao, Convener, Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamanda said.

"Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the Municipal Corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour", he added.

‘GANESHOTSAV SHOULD NOT BE OPPOSED’

Welcoming the court’s decision, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said,”Karnataka HC has delivered a good judgement. I welcome it. Needlessly, an effort was made to create a controversy. The neighbouring Idgah Maidan is a public property. Apart from giving permission for Namaz on two occasions, this property belongs to the corporation. Therefore, there should not have been any scope for a controversy, but some of them, including some political parties, opposed it. This is not a good development.”

“Nobody should defy the order and celebrate the festival for next three days peacefully. I appeal (to a community) that we don’t object to the offering of namaz. Likewise, Ganeshotsav should not be opposed,” India Today quoted Joshi as saying.