Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Idgah Ground: The Karnataka High Court will decide whether Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations would be allowed at the Idgah Ground In Karnataka's Hubballi after the Supreme Court sent back the case to the HC. The Karnataka HC would start the hearing at 10 PM today. Earlier, the Supreme Court on Tuesday passed an urgent order according to which no Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations can be held at the Idgah Maidan. The state was insisting on giving permissions to set up pandals for the Hindu festival, and the High Court, too, said it could do so.

However, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday halted the Karnataka High Court and state government's decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan on Wednesday and ordered the maintenance of 'status quo' in the matter.