Ganesh Chaturthi Guidelines: With just a few days left for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to begin in the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines and banned the slaughter of animals and sale of meat on September 10 which is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Tuesday, the Bengaluru civic agency had issued another set of guidelines and had permitted only three-day Ganesha Pooja celebrations in the city in public places from September 10.

Issuing the order, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city and there should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion.

The guidelines, Gaurav Gupta said the BBMP had last year permitted Ganesha festival for three days, which will continue this year as well. He further added that the decision to have it for only three days was taken after inputs from the police that there were possibilities of large gatherings participating in the public celebrations.

Full guidelines here:

The BBMP has banned Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris. The BBMP asked people to immerse the traditional Ganesha idol, made up of biodegradable material in their homes in buckets or mobile tankers of the civic agency. Ganeshas installed at public places should be of (a maximum of) four feet height and should be immersed in mobile tanks. The BBMP also banned immersion of idols in lakes. Only one Ganesha idol at public place in each ward would be permitted for which the organisers will have to get the nod from the BBMP. The BBMP said the immersion should take place by September 12 night, exactly on the third day of installing it.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 851 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,56,988 and the toll to 37,441. The day also saw 790 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,02,089. Behind Bengaluru Urban in the fatality count was Dakshina Kannada (4), Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga reported two each, followed by others. Among fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 227, Udupi 74, Mysuru 53, Chikkamagaluru 49, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,39,972, followed by Mysuru 1,76,623 and Tumakuru 1,19,514. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,16,873, followed by Mysuru 1,73,361 and Tumakuru 1,17,728.