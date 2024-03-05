Home

Good News Bengaluru! No More Traffic Jams As K’taka Govt Plans To Begin Work On This Special Road

Tired of long traffic jams in Bengaluru? Karnataka Government will soon be beginning work on a special road, to get rid of the traffic snarls. Here's all you need to know...

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the most popular and densely populated cities of India and is often referred to as the ‘corporate capital of the country’ as it houses most corporate offices of India. One problem that deeply affects all Bengaluru-ites, is the Bengaluru Traffic. If you are a resident of Bengaluru and are troubled by the problem of long traffic jams, there’s a good news for you! The Karnataka government will soon be beginning work on tunnel roads, to beat the traffic woes. Where will these underground roads be built, what will be its cost and what has the government though about, here’s all you need to know..

No More Traffic In Bengaluru! Here’s What Govt Has Planned

As mentioned earlier, the Karnataka Government will begin working on underground roads in the capital, to beat the traffic woes. In an exclusive report by News18, the Karnataka government will be beginning work on a 3.9-KM underground road project before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The project’s cost is Rs 690 per kilometre and in total, it will cost the government about Rs 2,700 crore. The first tunnel road will be built along the Ballari Road and it will start from the Esteem Mall area to the Bangalore Palace grounds.

Underground Roads Project For Bengaluru

A senior officer from the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) was quoted in the exclusive News18 report as saying, “The tunnel, which will initially be 3.9 km, will later be extended to around 17 km towards South Bengaluru’s Silk Board. We want to do this before the elections, let’s see how it works out.” This idea is by the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar who has been saying that this is importat as Bengaluru is one of the most congested cities of the world and is a necessity to reduce traffic.

Tunnel Roads In Bengaluru: Complete Route

The News18 Report has quoted the senior official explaning the route of the project; he said, “It will stretch between Ballari Road, Old Madras Road, Esteem Mall Junction to Mekhri Circle, Miller Road, Chalukya Circle, Trinity Circle, Sarjapur Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road to Krishna Rao Park, Mysore Road to Sirsi Circle, Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road to Yeshwantpur Junction, Outer Ring Road, Goraguntepalya, KR Puram, Silk Board areas have been identified.” According to Rakesh Singh, the Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, the biggest advantage of this project is that there is no requirement of acquiring land separately.

He also told News18, “If the project of tunneling takes flight, then Karnataka also has a proposal to create a north-south-east-west tunnel for Bengaluru, which will span 42 km each. The initial part of the project we are doing with our own money, but we will also ask the Centre to contribute. Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is the man behind this ambitious project, met union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard.”

