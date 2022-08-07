Bengaluru: Bengaluru metro users will now have to worry less about travel hassles. The BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced on Saturday that the frequency of metro trains will be increased during non-peak hours from Monday, August 08. This means that now the metro trains would be less crowded during early morning and late night rush.Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Throws Deaf & Mute Daughter From 4th Floor, Tries to Jump From Balcony Afterwards | Caught on CCTV

Currently, the metro trains run at a frequency of 20 minutes' interval between 5am to 6am and 10pm to 11pm every day. As per the latest announcement of the BMRCL, the trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes' interval between the same timings from August 8.

The Namma Metro has been witnessing a record footfall from the last few months and in the month of June, over 4 lakh people commuted through this public transport system, reported Hindustan Times.

The BMRCL also saw a huge spike in their revenue in 2022. On June 6, a total revenue of Rs. 1, 29, 82,164 was collected, which is said to be the highest daily revenue after the Covid-19 outbreak. The numbers are now likely to increase as BMRCL has increased the frequency of trains even during the non-peak hours. The authorities also said that the Namma Metro achieved 99.98 percent operational efficiency in the month of June.

On September 7 in 2020, the BMRCL had resumed operations after a break of around five months due to the pandemic. The 5G network is also being tested at metro stations in Bengaluru and the internet providers have received satisfying results from the test.