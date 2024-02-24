Home

Good News For NRIs, Karnataka To Soon Set Up Separate Ministry For Diaspora

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara made this announcement.

Karnataka will establish a separate secretariat for non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Good News For NRIS: There is a piece of good news for the non-resident Indians (NRIs) coming from the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday announced that the state will establish a separate secretariat for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in line with the ones set up by the Kerala government.

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara made this announcement after welcoming NRIs from more than 15 countries who were seated at the visitors’ gallery of the state Assembly.

Parameshwara said, “NRIs have placed a demand towards having a separate ministry. We had included it in our manifesto. In the coming days, we will establish a separate secretariat.”

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, while addressing the NRIs said that a large number of people from the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have settled in foreign countries. “They have not forgotten their culture. The relationship with them should be strengthened. It will also help to bring investments.”

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad said, “The NRIs have made this country proud. Strengthening bonds with them will help in the development of the state. The NRIs are appreciating the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.