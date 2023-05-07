Karnataka Election 2023: Will BJP Be Able To Hold Onto Hassan Seat?

Home

The BJP have fielded sitting MLA Preetham J Gowda from Hassan seat. The 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will go for polls on May 10 (Wednesday) and the counting will take place on May 13 (Saturday).

Hassan Assembly Election 2023: Hassan Assembly constituency, a general category seat, falls under the Hassan district of Karnataka. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Preetham J Gowda is the sitting MLA from the Hassan constituency. The 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will go for polls on May 10 (Wednesday) and the counting will take place on May 13 (Saturday).

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP eyes second consecutive win

The BJP have fielded sitting MLA Preetham J Gowda from Hassan seat. In 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, Gowda had won the Hassan Assembly seat by defeating Congress leader HS Prakash with a margin of 13,006 votes. Gowda had received 63,348 votes while Prakash got 50,342 votes. This time, BJP is once again banking on Gowda to keep Hassan seat in its kitty.

Preetam J Gowda will take on Congress leader Banavasi Rangaswamy, Janata Dal Secular (JDS)’s Swaroop H S Prakash and Aam Aadmi Party’s Agile Yogish from Hassan seat in 2023 Karnataka Election. Poll analysts say Hassan seat is set to witness a triangular contest between BJP, JDS and Congress.

Hassan Election 2023: Key Candidates

JDS – Swaroop H S Prakash

BJP – J Preetham Gowda

Congress – Banavasi Rangaswamy

AAP – Agile Yogish

Karnataka Election 2023 Dates

Date of Poll: May 10, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Counting: May 13, 2023 (Saturday)

In 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, the BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party. However, BJP failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. The Congress, however, won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

