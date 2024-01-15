Home

Headmistress Makes Students Clean School Toilet In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, FIR Registered

The parents alleged that the accused teacher had been making students clean toilets at the school for many months.

The students had complained regarding this matter to their parents repeatedly.

Kalaburagi School: In a disturbing case being reported from the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, the Karnataka Police on Monday filed an FIR against a headmistress for making students clean the school toilet.

The FIR was filed against Johar Jabeena, the headmistress of the Moulana Azad Model English School on a complaint by the parents who have alleged that the accused teacher had been making students clean toilets at the school for many months. They further said that she also made the students clean the garden in her house.

Even after repeated warnings to her to stop forcing the children to do the tasks at school, she continued with the practice, the parents have said in the complaint to the police.

Further investigation is on in the case.

(With IANS inputs)

